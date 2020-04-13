VIDEO: Jessie Hooker-Bailey & Gilbert Bailey Sing 'What About Love?' For Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.
Watch Jessie Hooker-Bailey & Gilbert Bailey Sing 'What About Love?' below!
As a nonprofit arts organization, Milwaukee Rep relies heavily on the support of Donors, Subscribers and Single Ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization's existence as Milwaukee Rep and other arts organizations are realizing significant losses due to the impact of COVID-19. If you are looking for a meaningful way to help, please renew or purchase a Subscription for Milwaukee Rep's 2020/21 Season and/or donate today.
