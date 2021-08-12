BWW Exclusive: Jesse Tyler Ferguson Brings Theatrical Flair to SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION!

Emmy Award-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family") travels to tiny Dobbin, TX, to help take on the biggest renovation yet - a dilapidated family farmhouse belonging to Kevin Doubin, a longtime friend from Ferguson's struggling-actor days.

Ferguson compares the renovation process to working on a Broadway musical in the clip below!

The brand new episode of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION airs Friday, August 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In 2017, Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Drama Desk Award for Best Solo Performance for his 40-character turn in the Broadway production of Fully Committed. He made his Broadway debut at the age of 21 as Chip in George C. Wolfe's revival of On The Town.

He later went on to originate the role of"Leaf Coneybear in Second Stage's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Drama Desk Award, Outstanding Ensemble Performance).

Nischelle Turner (ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT) hosts. The program will also be available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.