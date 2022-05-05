VIDEO: Jeremy Jordan Sings From THE VIOLET HOUR in Sneak Peek of Cast Recording

A new cast recording for the musical The Violet Hour will be released soon! The musical features music by Will Reynolds with book & lyrics by Eric Price, based on the play by Richard Greenberg.

Check out a sneak peek of Jeremy Jordan singing from the musical below!

Is our future written?

The dazzle, wit, and romance of the Jazz Age comes to life in this tuneful and emotionally stirring new musical by the award-winning team of Will Reynolds and Eric Price, based on the play by Tony Award-winner Richard Greenberg.

The story is set on April 1, 1919, when John Pace Seavering, a young publisher, comes to possess a machine that inexplicably begins printing pages from books. Book from the future.

Page by page, John pieces together a vision of what the next century has in store for himself, his friends, and the world at large.

And once he decides he wants to change the future, the clock is ticking.

The studio cast recording of The Violet Hour stars Santino Fontana, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, and Brandon Uranowitz. It is currently in production.