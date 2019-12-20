VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson is Aretha Franklin in First-Look at RESPECT

See and hear Jennifer Hudson for the first time as Aretha Franklin in the first teaser for the upcoming bipoic, Respect!

Watch below!

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, Respect is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice.

The film is directed by Liesl Tommy from a script by Tracey Scott Wilson.

In addition to Hudson, the film stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige.

Respect will be released in theaters on October 9, 2020.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You