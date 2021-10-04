VIDEO: Jenn Colella Sings the National Anthem at Last Night's Yankees Game

Broadway's very own Jenn Colella sang the National Anthem at yesterday's Yankees game at Yankee Stadium. The team's official social media accounts posted a video of her performance on the field.

Check out the video below!

Thank you to Grammy-winning, and Tony-nominated actress Jenn Colella for today's rendition of our National Anthem. @JennColella is an actress best known for her starring role as Captain Bass in Come From Away on Broadway, and in the film of the same name now on Apple TV+. pic.twitter.com/neAMtffLgO - New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 3, 2021

Jenn Colella recently starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away.

She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever.

Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.