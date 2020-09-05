VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, Mandy Gonzalez, and More Sing 'Go The Distance' From HERCULES
The video was created for the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention.
As part of the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) virtual convention, attendees were treated to a special performance of "Go the Distance." Disney fans know the song from The Walt Disney Studios' 1997 animated feature film "Hercules" and its 2019 Public Works stage production.
This video features the voice talents of Disney On Broadway stars Jelani Alladin and Krysta Rodriguez (who starred in 2019's Public Works stage production of "Hercules" in New York's Central Park), Mandy Gonzalez, Rodney Ingram, Michael James Scott and Syndee Winters. It's a celebration of these talented performers and all fans of "Hercules."
Watch the performance below!
Check out this #VoicesFromHome performance of "Go the Distance," created for the @NABJ & @NAHJ conference courtesy of @disneybroadway, feat. @iamMJScott, @KRYSTAR0DRIGUEZ, @_mandygonzalez, @RodneyIngram, @JelaniAlladin & @SyndeeWinters: https://t.co/2WD9ysb3fc #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/2bgzFmErO9- Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 5, 2020
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: The Original SCHOOL OF ROCK Band Reunites for Fleetwood Mac Cover
Original cast members of Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical reunited this summer to create a music video to raise awareness for the non-...
Pillsbury Launches Limited-Edition MEAN GIRLS Toaster Strudel
On Wednesdays, we eat pink! To celebrate Paramount Picturesa?? enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls, Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is getting a makeo...
BroadwayHD Announces September Lineup - HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG, THE MUSIC MAN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its September lineup!...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That NYC Casinos and Malls Can Re-Open Next Week
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this morning in a teleconference that additional steps will soon be made to move New York City back towards a...
VIDEO: James Alonzo Brings Together Talented Dancers to Recreate 'A Brand New Day' From THE WIZ
Dancer/choreographer James Alonzo has brought together a group of talented dancers to re-create A Brand New Day from The Wiz!...
Crazy Coqs Virtual Production Of FIRST DATE Will Star Samantha Barks and Simon Lipkin
Lambert Jackson Productions and Crazy Coqs today announce a virtual production of the Broadway musical First Date. Dean Johnson directs Samantha Barks...