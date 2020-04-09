Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Jeffrey Kringer Sings 'Beautiful City' For Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Article Pixel Apr. 9, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

Watch Jeffrey Kringer sing 'Beautiful City' below!

Jeffrey is best known for playing Sebastian in the National tour of Cruel Intentions: The Musical.

As a nonprofit arts organization, Milwaukee Rep relies heavily on the support of Donors, Subscribers and Single Ticket buyers. The individual support is crucial to the organization's existence as Milwaukee Rep and other arts organizations are realizing significant losses due to the impact of COVID-19. If you are looking for a meaningful way to help, please renew or purchase a Subscription for Milwaukee Rep's 2020/21 Season and/or donate today.

VIDEO: Jeffrey Kringer Sings 'Beautiful City' For Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Check Out This Avenue Q Parody I WISH I COULD LEAVE THIS APARTMENT