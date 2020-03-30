VIDEO: Jeb Brown Sings 'By Your Side' for BEAU QUARANTINED CONCERTS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway Veteran Jeb Brown, (Spiderman, Beautiful) sings "By Your Side" in the fifth episode of Douglas Lyons and Ethan D. Pakchar's "Beau Quarantined Concerts". Beau tells the story of musician Ace Baker, who at 12 discovered the grandfather his mother intended to keep a secret; a man who changed Ace's life forever by putting a guitar in his hand, and self-love in his heart.

After playing Lincoln Center's Songbook Series, Beau bowed last summer at The Adirondack Theatre Festival. Since it's had further development with The Directors Company , Musical Theater Factory in partnership with Playwrights Horizon, Roundabout Theater Company's Oscar Hammerstein Festival at Bucks County Playhouse, NAMT'S 2019 Songwriter Showcase and a sold-out concert at Joe's Pub.

You can currently listen to the world premiere recording here on Sony Masterworks.





