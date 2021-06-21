VIDEO: Javier Muñoz Releases New Song 'Sirens' to Raise Awareness on Javier Muñoz Day 2021

Javier Muñoz has released a new video, a song called "Sirens", in honor of Javier Muñoz Day 2021.

Muñoz is an actor/activist best known for his co-creating and portraying the role of Alexander Hamilton in the musical Hamilton. As a result of his decades of activism, in 2018, NYC Mayor DeBlasio honored Javier Muñoz with a proclamation declaring June 21st Javier Munõz Day in NYC.

"I recorded a song that was written last year for a song cycle about the pandemic," Javier says. "It is about the non stop ambulances we all heard during the start of lockdown here in NYC. The song moves through the isolation we all felt, and ultimately arrives at that 7pm hour when we managed to connect through our windows and balconies to cheer our frontline healthcare workers."

Watch the video below!

Javier has chosen to make this day a day of activism. Each year he expands the reach of this day by including more organizations for folks to learn about and hopefully connect with. This year, with the release of this video, there are several organizations being given the spotlight. The organizations are GMHC, BC/EFA, The Hispanic Federation, The Food Bank of NYC, and The United Way.

Just click the links below to investigate, learn more, and see which might inspire you to get more involved!

Covid-19 showed us how important our connections to one another are and the impact we can make individually and collectively. The intention behind Javier Muñoz Day is to serve as a reminder that you have power. Activism is not always taking to the streets. There are so many ways you can make a difference. There is no such thing as a gesture that is too small; every effort makes a difference. Today, you can make a difference. Today you can be the change. That's the point of Javier Muñoz Day.

Organizations:

GMHC: At a Glance - GMHC

To donate: http://gmhc.org/donate

BC/EFA: About Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS - Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

To donate: Donate to Broadway Cares General Donation

Hispanic Federation: Hispanic Federation: Mission and History

To donate: Hispanic Federation: Give Back

Food Bank for NYC: Home - Food Bank For New York City

To donate: Donate Now - Food Bank For New York City - Food Bank For New York City

The United Way: Champaign County COVID-19 Relief Fund | United Way of Champaign County

To donate: https://www.uwayhelps.org/civicrm/contribute/transact