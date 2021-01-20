VIDEO: Jason Segel Talks About His Vampire Musical on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Jason Segel tells Stephen about director Judd Apatow's first reaction upon hearing Jason's now-legendary vampire-themed musical for the first time.

Catch Jason Segel in his new film, "Our Friend." Watch the clip from "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" below!

Segel's Dracula musical eventually appeared in Apatow's film, "Forgetting Sarah Marshall." Watch one of the songs here. He recently starred on "Dispatches from Elsewhere" and is known for his TV and film roles on "How I Met Your Mother," "Freaks and Geeks," "The Muppets," and more.

