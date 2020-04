Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tonight, April 8 marks the first night of Passover! In 2016, Jason Robert Brown performed the Passover song Dayenu at his SubCulture residency concert.

Today, he has released the video.

Check it out below!

Jason Robert Brown is the composer of The Last Five Years, Parade, The Bridges of Madison County 13 and more!





