VIDEO: James Corden Addresses Carpool Karaoke 'Scandal' & Pokes Fun at CATS Film

On Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, host Corden took some time to address the recent "scandal" behind Carpool Karaoke, where an internet video showed Corden and Bieber filming an episode of the online series, but the car was being towed and Corden wasn't actually driving.

During Corden's explanation, he poked fun at his recent film role saying, "I'm shocked I've done something that upset people more than CATS."

Watch the full video below!

