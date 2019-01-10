VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal and Daveed Diggs Star in the Trailer for VELVET BUZZSAW

Netflix has released the trailer for its new film, Velvet Buzzsaw, launching on Netflix and in select theaters February 1, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!

Velvet Buzzsaw is a satirical thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, Velvet Buzzsaw is produced by Jennifer FOX and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Natalia Dyer, John Malkovich, Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette and Tom Sturridge.

Tony, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs broke out in Broadway's Hamilton. His critically-acclaimed film Blindspotting (Lionsgate) earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. Diggs will next be seen in the feature Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix), and on television in "Snowpiercer" (TNT) and "Undone" (Netflix). His previous films includeWonder (Lionsgate) and Ferdinand (Fox). His television appearances include "Bob's Burgers" (Fox), "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix), "black-ish" (ABC), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Tour de Pharmacy" (HBO), "The Get Down" (Netflix), and "The Mayor" (ABC) which he also executive produced. Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based hip-hop trio, clipping.

