VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal and Daveed Diggs Star in the Trailer for VELVET BUZZSAW

Jan. 10, 2019  

Netflix has released the trailer for its new film, Velvet Buzzsaw, launching on Netflix and in select theaters February 1, 2018.

Watch the trailer below!

Velvet Buzzsaw is a satirical thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

Written and directed by Dan Gilroy, Velvet Buzzsaw is produced by Jennifer FOX and stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Rene Russo, Zawe Ashton, Natalia Dyer, John Malkovich, Daveed Diggs, Toni Collette and Tom Sturridge.

Tony, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs broke out in Broadway's Hamilton. His critically-acclaimed film Blindspotting (Lionsgate) earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. Diggs will next be seen in the feature Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix), and on television in "Snowpiercer" (TNT) and "Undone" (Netflix). His previous films includeWonder (Lionsgate) and Ferdinand (Fox). His television appearances include "Bob's Burgers" (Fox), "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix), "black-ish" (ABC), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Tour de Pharmacy" (HBO), "The Get Down" (Netflix), and "The Mayor" (ABC) which he also executive produced. Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based hip-hop trio, clipping.

VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal and Daveed Diggs Star in the Trailer for VELVET BUZZSAW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: On This Day, January 9: IN THE HEIGHTS Closes Up Shop On Broadway
  • VIDEO: Get a First Listen of New Musical SUPERHERO
  • VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Sing 'Fairy Story Girl' from NOEL Musical
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Goes Acoustic in Original Song 'Love The Pain Away'
  • VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal and Daveed Diggs Star in the Trailer for VELVET BUZZSAW

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE