VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Talks Not Being Nervous for SEA WALL / A LIFE

Jake Gyllenhaal stopped by THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert on Monday night to talk about starring in Sea Wall / A Life, which is opening on Broadway this Friday.

During the interview, Colbert asks Gyllenhaal if he is still daunted by going out on stage alone, to which Gyllenhaal replied, "Yes, but it's not as nerve racking as it was before, which is a strange feeling." He continues by saying, "There's the weird feeling when you step out on stage and you're not nervous. And it's not good."

Watch the interview below!

Written by Simon Stephens and Nick Payne respectively, directed by Carrie Cracknell, and starring Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal, who received a Drama League Award nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge who received a Lucille LortelAward nomination for his performance in the show at The Public Theater, Sea Wall / A Life will begin performances on Friday, July 26 at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with the opening night set for Thursday, August 8.

The Broadway production of Sea Wall / A Lifewill be produced by Nine Stories, Ambassador Theatre Group, Seaview Productions, Benjamin LowyProductions, and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham), and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 29.

Sea Wall / A Life is a heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love. Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens(The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne(Constellations) in A Life, an emotional examination of how sons become fathers and the transformative power of love. Together, under the direction of Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

Sea Wall / A Life will feature scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Guy Hoare, and original music by Stuart Earl.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You