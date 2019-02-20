VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Stopped Performance of SEA WALL/A LIFE To Give Water to a Coughing Audience Member

Last night, during Jake Gyllenhaal's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he discussed his experiences thus far performing in The Public Theatre's Sea Wall/A Life.

Gyllenhaal stated that many strange things can happen during a performance, from cell phones ringing, to other performers warming up in the lobby. He recounted one night where an audience member was coughing loudly.

"I felt so bad for her," he said. "So I just asked her if she was okay, in the middle of the monologue." The audience member assure Gyllenhaal that she was fine, and to keep going, but he said he ran off stage and got her water anyway.

Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal(Sunday in the Park with George, Constellations, If There Is I Haven't Found It Yet) and Tony Award nominee Tom Sturridge(Orphans, 1984, On The Road) make their Public Theater debut in an unforgettable and incredibly intimate evening of theater.

Sturridge, in his third collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award winner Simon Stephens, performs Sea Wall, an astonishing monologue about love and the human need to know the unknowable. Gyllenhaal continues his artistic collaboration with Olivier Award-nominated playwright Nick Payne, in A LIFE, a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell (A Doll's House, The Deep Blue Sea), this heart-filled exploration of the beauty of life and meaning of love, Sea Wall / A LIFE is a must-see evening of dramatic storytelling at its best.

