VIDEO: Jack Viertel Explains ME AND MY GIRL's 'Lambeth Walk'

Encores! presents Me and My Girl as the final production of the Encores! at 25 season at New York City Center, beginning tonight! Check out producer Jack Viertel discussing the origin of the show's infamous dance, the Lambeth Walk below!

Me and My Girl, the first Encores! production originally written and produced in London's West End, will also star Bill Buell, Chuck Cooper, Suzzanne Douglas, Mark Evans, Harriet Harris, John Horton, Simon Jones, Lisa O'Hare, and Don Stephenson.



The toast of the 1937 London season, Me and My Girl is a delightfully old-fashioned musical about Cockney everyman Bill Snibson (Christian Borle) who, after being unexpectedly elevated to the lofty position of Earl of Hareford, wreaks havoc on high society and risks losing his girl, Sally Smith (Laura Michelle Kelly). Part music hall frolic, part class-warfare comedy, Me and My Girl features an infectious score by Noel Gay, which includes popular songs like "Leaning on a Lamp Post" and "The Lambeth Walk" - the famous first act finale that launched a worldwide dance craze. A newly revised version of the show opened in London in 1984 and became a smash hit for a second time. That production transferred to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on August 10, 1986 and ran for 1,420 performances.



Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the Encores! production will feature music direction by Rob Berman. Me and My Girl will run for seven performances at New York City Center from May 9 - 13, concluding the Encores! at 25 season.



The 2018 Encores! season is made possible by Roz and Jerry Meyer, Stacey and Eric Mindich, Nathalie and Pablo Salame, The Shubert Foundation, and the Stephanie and Fred Shuman Fund for Encores!

