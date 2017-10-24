VIDEO: It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! See the New Teaser for A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!

See the brand-new promo for FOX's upcoming holiday television event, A Christmas Story Live!

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, the three-hour live television event, inspired by the holiday classic feature "A Christmas Story" and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production "A Christmas Story: The Musical," will be executive-produced by award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt ("Grease: Live," "La La Land"). The epic adaptation will be filmed at the historic Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Centered around nine-year-old "Ralphie Parker" (Andy Walken), a boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas, the musical event stars Emmy Award nominee Maya Rudolph ("Saturday Night Live," "Bridesmaids"), two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick ("How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying," "The Producers," "Manchester by the Sea"), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "30 Rock") and Emmy Award nominee Chris Diamantopoulos ("Good Girls Revolt," "Silicon Valley," "Episodes").

A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, will air Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) LIVE on FOX.

Check out the promo below!

