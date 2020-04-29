Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Iron & Wine and NSO Pops Perform 'Cinder and Smoke' at The Kennedy Center

Article Pixel Apr. 29, 2020  

The Kennedy Center has released a new flashback video, featuring Iron & Wine performing "Cinder and Smoke" with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Indie folk icon Iron & Wine, a.k.A. Singer-songwriter Sam Beam, celebrates a 15th-anniversary re-release of his acclaimed best-selling album Our Endless Numbered Days conducted by David Campbell with NSO Pops.

The video was filmed live in the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall on April 30, 2019. The song was composed by Sam Beam, and arranged and conducted by David Campbell.

