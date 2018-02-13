VIDEO: In the Mood for Dance! Watch Kendra Kassebaum and the Cast of MAMMA MIA! Take on 'Dancing Queen'

The 5th Avenue Theatre presents a new production of Mamma Mia!, the hit musical that features the songs of the beloved pop group ABBA. The 5th is the first theater company in the Pacific Northwest to be granted the rights to create a brand new original version of the famed production that has wowed audiences for nearly 20 years.

Kendra Kassebaum, Lisa Estridge, and Sarah Rudinoff perform 'Dancing Queen' in this new video, watch below!

The production will star Paolo Montalban, best known for his portrayal of Prince Christopher opposite Brandy in the 1997 film version of Cinderella, who will make his 5th Avenue Theatre debut as Sam. Broadway's Kendra Kassebaum will return to The 5th Avenue Theatre stage to star as Donna, following her critically acclaimed performance as Mother in this season's Ragtime.

Montalban and Kassebaum are joined by a fantastic cast of 5th Avenue favorites including Lisa Estridge (Singin' in the Rain, Company, Into the Woods) as Tanya, Sarah Rudinoff (How to Succeed in Business, Cinderella, On the Town) as Rosie and Matt Wolfe(Catch Me if You Can, Disney's Aladdin, A Christmas Story) as Bill. Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts are Cobey Mandarino as Harry, Eliza Palasz as Sophie andJordan Iosua Taylor as Sky.

Mamma Mia! is directed by 5th Avenue Theatre Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry(How to Success in Business, The Pajama Game, Broadway's First Date) and choreographed by Bob Richard.

Playing February 2-25, 2018, tickets for Mamma Mia! start at $29 and are on sale now. They can be purchased at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206-625-1900 or at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

