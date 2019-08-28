VIDEO: In Rehearsal with 42nd Street Moon's TITANIC

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents TITANIC, showcasing 70 of the Bay Area's best singers and musicians. TITANIC has a story and book by Peter Stone with music and lyrics by Maury Yeston. 42nd Street Moon's third annual music-in-concert event, TITANIC The Musical - in Concert will kick off Moon's 27th Season at the Alcazar Theatre (650 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102) on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 to $45 and may be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

42nd Street Moon's TITANIC The Musical - in Concert will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with choreography by Rick Wallace and music direction by Daniel Thomas, who also conducts the 25-piece orchestra onstage.

The principal cast for TITANIC The Musical - in Concert will feature Amy Pierce Alvino as "Caroline Neville," John Brown as "J. Bruce Ismay," Andrea Dennison-Laufer as "Kate McGowan," Jake Gale as "Harold Bride," Coley Grundman as "Captain E.J. Smith," Lindsey Meyer as "Kate Mullins," Jack O'Reilly as "Jim Farrell," Heather Orth as "Alice Beane," Daniel Lloyd Pais as "Edgar Beane," PAUL PLAIN as "Thomas Andrews," Lucy Swinson as "Kate Murphey" and Jaron Vesley as "Frederick Barrett." The cast of 45 also includes Patrick Brewer, Peter Budinger, Dani Cheiken, Kimberly Cohan, Chloe Dalzell, Kaelin Dalzell, Charles Evans, Tucker Gold, Michael Grasso, Nicole Helfer, John Hetlzer, Marcia Hetzler, Ron Houk, Daniel Illig, Devin Renee Kelly, Laura Gregory Lind, Justin Lopez, Jennifer Martinelli, Sean McGrory, Bryan Munar, Matt Ono, Danielle Philapil, Jon-David Randle, Mark Robinson, DC Scarpelli, William Schubert, Kevin Singer, Rebecca Thomas, Domonic Tracy, Donna Turner, Keaton Wilkerson and Ted Zoldan.





