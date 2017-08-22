VIDEO: IN & OF ITSELF's Derek DelGaudio Unveils New Video on Being a Magician in Our Times

Derek DelGaudio, the mind behind the incredible In & Of Itself currently running at the Daryl Roth Theatre, has just released a brand new video with Future of StoryTelling about what it means to be a magician in our times. Check it out below!

IN & OF ITSELF - created and performed by three-time Academy of Magical Arts Award winner Derek DelGaudio (Nothing to Hide) and directed by four-time Emmy Award winner Frank Oz (Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Star Wars) - is currently running at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. With a second extension to the hit show's New York Premiere engagement, IN & OF ITSELF will now play through December 30, 2017.

Produced by Werner Entertainment, Tony Award winners Gary Goddard & Forbes Candlish, Prediction Productions and five-time Emmy & Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, in IN & OF ITSELF, a mysterious story is deciphered and the illusion of one's own identity is revealed in Derek DelGaudio's new show IN & OF ITSELF. A modern allegory, IN & OF ITSELF explores new ways of seeing the unseeable, as memories from yesterday, inexplicable events witnessed today and secrets imagined for tomorrow are blended together, creating a perpetual paradox of a show.

Glenn Kaino (2004 Whitney Biennial, U.S. Representative to the 13th Cairo Biennale) serves as Artistic Producer of the production, which also features Original Music by Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh, and Production Design by A.BANDIT.

