VIDEO: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, James Corden Bring 'Crosswalk the Musical' to Broadway!

Dec. 15, 2017  

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden headed to the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway in New York City to perform a medley of musical theater with the stars of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron - including tunes from GUYS AND DOLLS, ON THE TOWN and FAME. Check out the video below!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Williams, features original music by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film hits theaters on December 20th.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

