Photo Flash: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, James Corden Bring 'Crosswalk the Musical' to Broadway!

Dec. 15, 2017  
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden headed to the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway in New York City to perform a medley of musical theater with the stars of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Zac Efron - including tunes from GUYS AND DOLLS, ON THE TOWN and FAME. Check out photos below as 'Crosswalk the Musical' comes to the Great White Way!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, starring Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Williams, features original music by Oscar and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film hits theaters on December 20th.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CB

James Corden in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zac Efron , Zendaya, and James Corden perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

James Corden, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, and Zac Efron perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zac Efron in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and James Corden during Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zendaya, James Corden, and Hugh Jackman perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, James Corden, and Zac Efron perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman, James Corden, Zendaya and Zac Efron perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, and James Corden perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman performs in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman and James Corden perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman performs in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman and Zendaya perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zac Efron, James Corden, and Hugh Jackman perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zac Efron, James Corden, and Hugh Jackman perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman, James Corden, and Zac Efron perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Zendaya perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zac Efron performs in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City w

James Corden during Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman, James Corden perform in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Zendaya performs in Crosswalk The Musical in New York City

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and James Corden during Crosswalk The Musical in New York City


