VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Teaches Michael Strahan How to Tap Dance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Hugh Jackman appeared on Good Morning America this morning to promote his upcoming tour, The Man. The Music. The Show.

During his appearance, he gave a bit of a tap dancing lesson to Michael Strahan.

Watch the video below!

Jackman also just revealed that his tour has added 12 additional dates. For a complete list of dates, visit hughjackmantheshow.com.

Can't believe I'm getting to say this ... 12 added dates! The dream of being a rockstar continues. Go to https://t.co/N6zXLyzQWx for all the info. #TheManTheMusicTheShow https://t.co/yoZVeJbwEn - Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 1, 2019

Hugh Jackman's The Man. The Music. The Show. will see Jackman perform a new show with hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor's Hugo famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You