VIDEO: Hear BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Star Luke Evans Sing 'Changing'

Luke Evans has released the official audio for his cover of Conrad Sewell's 'Changing' off of his debut album 'At Last.' The album features covers of Les Misérables, Cher, and more, and will be released out November 22.

Listen to 'Changing' below!

'At Last' brings together an eclectic collection of modern and classic songs, personally curated by Evans to highlight and complement his unique delivery and vocal style.



The bold and imaginative selection of songs that have been reimagined by Evans include a huge, orchestral rendition of the Pat Benatar rock classic, 'Love Is A Battlefield', which turns the track into something otherworldly along side other modern classics such as U2's 'With Or Without You', Maria McKee's 90's power ballad 'Show Me Heaven' and Cher's 'If I Could Turn Back Time', along with the Etta James' Jazz standard 'At Last' and 'First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' by Roberta Flack. Recorded in 2019 at the world famous Sarm Studios in London, Luke worked with producer Steve Anderson (Pet Shop Boys, Kylie Minogue, Britney Spears, Take That), The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and in-demand string arranger/composer Cliff Masterson (Kylie, Michael McDonald, Emeli Sandé), who's stunning work has been used across the world of film and music for decades.



Evans has always had incredibly strong vocal ability beginning his illustrious career on the stage, performing in many of London's West End productions such as Rent, Miss Saigon, and Piaf before making his film breakthrough in the Clash of the Titans 2010 remake. Evans has continued to take the film world by storm appearing in huge Hollywood blockbusters such as The Fast and The Furious, The Girl On The Train, The Hobbit, 3 Musketeers and many more. In 2017 the entire world got to witness Luke's vocal capabilities in Disney's highly successful, live-action adaptation of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast. Luke starred as lothario and villain 'Gaston' alongside Emma Watson's 'Belle'.

'At Last' Album Track Listing

1. Love Is A Battlefield

2. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

3. If I Could Turn Back Time

4. Changing

5. With Or Without You

6. I'm Kissing You

7. Show Me Heaven

8. At Last

9. Always Remember Us This Way

10. Say You Love Me

11. Faith's Song

12. Bring Him Home





