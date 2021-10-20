VIDEO: HAMILTON's King George III Welcomes Audiences Back to the Sydney Production

Click Here for More Articles on Hamilton

Hamilton officially returned to the Lyric Theatre in Sydney on October 19. To welcome the first audience back Brent Hill, who plays King George III, took to the stage in character to give a pre-show speech.

Check out the video below!

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography.

The Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize winning musical is now playing at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Now booking through to November. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://hamiltonmusical.com.au/tickets/.