VIDEO: HADESTOWN National Tour Cast Performs 'Way Down Hadestown' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Last night, the national tour cast of Hadestown appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden to perform "Way Down Hadestown."

The performance of "Way Down Hadestown" was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles where the North American tour is currently playing at the Ahmanson Theatre through May 29. Hadestown is also playing on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

The performance featured Drama Desk Award nominee Nicholas Barasch as Orpheus, Morgan Siobhan Green as Eurydice, Tony Award winner Levi Kreis as Hermes, Kimberly Marable as Persephone, and Olivier Award nominee Kevyn Morrow as Hades.

The Fates are played by Belén Moyano, Bex Odorisio, and Shea Renne. The Workers Chorus features Tyla Collier, Lindsey Hailes, Chibueze Ihuoma, Alex Lugo, Sydney Parra, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, J. Antonio Rodriguez, Jamari Johnson Williams, and Marquis Wood.

Musicians featured on the broadcast include Anthony Ty Johnson on Drums, Calvin Jones on Bass, Audrey Ochoa on Trombone, and Jacob Yates on Accordion, with Music Direction by Nathan Koci.

Originally set to play in Los Angeles in 2020, Hadestown, has finally made its West Coast debut at the Ahmanson Theatre. With dates announced through summer 2023, the North American tour will play cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Costa Mesa, Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, Nashville, Miami, Atlanta, Cleveland, Washington DC, and more.

The acclaimed new musical is by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell and developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

Watch the new performance here: