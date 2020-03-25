Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Grace Spelman Takes On Every Role in THE MUSIC MAN's Opening Number While Social Distancing at Home
Writer and content creator Grace Spelman took to Twitter to post a video of herself lip synching to the opening song of The Music Man,"Rock Island".
Spelman managed to play every part, with props included!
Check out the hilarious video below!
Quarantine day 13 pic.twitter.com/f6TPZWAW6z- grace spelman (@GraceSpelman) March 24, 2020
