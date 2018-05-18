VIDEO: Grab Your Grandma and Enter Paper Mill Playhouse's 'Generations' Contest to Win Tickets to HALF TIME, Season Subscription

Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, will host an online contest to promote their production of HALF TIME, the new musical about not acting your age. "Generations," The Half Time Dance Contest is a social contest where participants will film a video of multiple generations of their family dancing to whatever music moves them. Can your grandma twerk? Can your dad pop and lock? Can you teach a parent how to dance? We want to see it!

Check out one of the entries below !

Instructions for participants:

1) Choose any song

2) Film a video of at least two generations of your family dancing to your chosen song.

3) Upload the video HERE .

PRIZES

First Place:

- Tickets for four to opening night of Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse (6/12, 7pm)

- Four passes to opening night cast party for Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse (6/12, 7pm)

- Photo of the winning group on the red carpet on opening night of Half Time.

- A 2018-2019 season subscription for four for Paper Mill's new season.

Second Place:

- Tickets for three to opening night of Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse (6/12, 7pm)

- Three passes to opening night cast party for Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse (6/12, 7pm)

- Photo of the group on the red carpet on opening night of Half Time.

Third Place:

- Tickets for two to opening night of Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse (6/12, 7pm)

- Two passes to opening night cast party for Half Time at Paper Mill Playhouse (6/12, 7pm)

- Photo of the group on the red carpet on opening night of Half Time.

Fourth and Fifth place will receive two tickets to a performance of Half Time (6/27-7-1).

Contest entries will be accepted from Friday, May 4 through Thursday, May 24, 2018, followed by a public voting period from Friday, May 25 until Friday, June 8. Winners will be announced on Monday, June 11, 2018.

Paper Mill Playhouse recently announced the full cast and creative team for the East Coast premiere of Half Time, a new musical, with book by Bob Martin andChad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and additional music by Marvin Hamlisch and Ester Dean. Half Time begins performances Thursday, May 31, 2018, for a limited engagement through Sunday, July 1, 2018, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ.

Half Time will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell and co-choreographed by Nick Kenkel with music direction by Charlie Alterman. The cast will feature previously announced five-time Emmy nominee Georgia Engel ("The Mary Tyler Moore Show," The Drowsy Chaperone) and Tony and Emmy Award winner Lillias White (The Life, "Sesame Street") along with André De Shields (The Wiz, The Full Monty, Ain't Misbehavin'). The newest addition to this stellar cast is Tony award winner and Broadway legend Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) who with this all-star cast will tell the uplifting true story of ten New Jersey seniors with extraordinary dreams. Half Time is based on the motion picture "Gotta Dance", directed, written and produced by Dori Berinstein.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $34. Tickets may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.

