VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals of the Pre-Broadway Run of THE KARATE KID

In an all new video, go behind-the-scenes of The Karate Kid - The Musical ahead of its pre-Broadway, world premiere engagement with STAGES St. Louis at the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center which begins previews tonight, Wednesday, May 25 with an opening night set for Wednesday, June 1.

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Mr. Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast will also feature Manik Anand, Trevor James, Leah Berry, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Goce Macatangay, Kelly MacMillan, Abby Matsusaka, Justice Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

As previously announced, the book was written by Robert Mark Kamen who wrote the original screenplay for the 1984 film, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto. Joining the creative team is Tony Award-winning scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, Tony Award-winning lighting designer Bradley King, Tony Award-winning sound designer Kai Harada, Tony Award-nominated projection designer Peter Nigrini, Tony Award-nominated orchestrator John Clancy, with music director & arrangements by Andrew Resnick.