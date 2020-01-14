VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The music of Bob Dylan is coming to Broadway this February with Girl from the North Country, and we're getting a peek inside rehearsals! Check out the video below to see what happens in the rehearsal room as the show's cast and creative prepare to move into the Belasco Theatre!

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

In what Ben Brantley declares to be "the most imaginative and inspired use to date of a popular composer's songbook," Girl from the North Country is set at a guesthouse at the crossroads of the nation. Wanderers at a turning point in their lives. Each one is driven by a dream - some for work, some for love, all for hope. They each have a song to sing, and once they do, their lives will change forever.

During the critically-praised, sold-out run at The Public Theater, The New York Times raved Girl from the North Country "is as close as mortals come to heaven on earth." Now, this work of extraordinary beauty arrives on Broadway at last.





