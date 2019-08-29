VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of London's LES MISERABLES Concert

VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of London's LES MISÉRABLES Concert

Aug. 29, 2019  

In the video below get an inside look at the Opening Night Gala celebrations for the London Les Miserables Concerts!

Michael Ball (Javert), Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean),Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine), Katy Secombe (Madame Thénardier) and Matt Lucas (Thénardier) lead a large cast and orchestra of over sixty-five in this special concert version of Les Misérables.

This spectacular staging of the legendary concert, previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena, will run through 30 November 2019 at the Gielgud Theatre

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

