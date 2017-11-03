VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of HELLO AGAIN with Audra McDonald & More!

Due to remarkable demand, HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical, will be seen in multiple new theater locations around the country. Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect and SPEAKproductions, has announced that Hello Again will now be shown in over 230 theaters nationwide, with 80 recently added AMC locations and top DMAs including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Orlando beginning November 8. Purchase tickets and see updated theater information and show dates online at www.helloagainmovietix.com.

Go behind the scenes of the film's production below!

A revolving door of sensual encounters spanning a century, the provocative musical features an extraordinary ensemble of actors including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Emmy Award-winner and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Emmy and Drama Desk nominee T.R. Knight, Rumer Willis, Cheyenne Jackson, SAG Award-winner and Grammy nominee Jenna Ushkowitz, Teen Choice Award-winner Tyler Blackburn, Sam Underwood, Nolan Gerard Funk and Al Calderon. HELLO AGAIN is directed by Tom Gustafson, features a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg and music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa.

100 years. 10 love affairs. One city of lost souls. Hello Again explores a daisy chain of New Yorkers slipping in and out of one another's arms in 10 musical vignettes blurring the parameters of time, love, eroticism and exploitation. The film HELLO AGAIN is based on the Michael John LaChiusa stage musical of the same name. The inspiration for HELLO AGAIN is Arthur Schnitzler's Der Reigen, a 120 year-old play so provocative and controversial in its time that it was banned from public performance for decades, before inspiring a heated, even violent responses from audiences.

When HELLO AGAIN was first presented on stage by Lincoln Center Theatre in 1994, The New York Times called the musical "a smart, beguilingly world-weary work," "an entrancing musical," and "subliminally infectious," while Variety described the work as "a soulful rumination on matters of the heart and loins" with "an emotional scope as wide as its temporal reach." Subsequently, HELLO AGAIN has seen productions around the world in London, Munich, Scandinavia, and Australia and critically acclaimed New York revival.

The film HELLO AGAIN, which has played over 40 international film festivals prior to its upcoming release, is produced by Gustafson and Krueckeberg under their SPEAKproductions company, in association with Hunter Arnold's TBD Productions, Ash Christian.

"The positive response we've received from fans and exhibitors nationwide just a few weeks after announcing this release has been enormous, so we've made it a priority to bring this film to as many people as possible." said Darryl Schaffer, Executive Vice President of Operations and Exhibitor Relations at Screenvision Media. "I am delighted to share this powerful musical with even more theater lovers across the country."

"We're thrilled to partner with Screenvision Media to help pioneer event cinema for independent film, as we believe in the enduring power of watching a story unfold in a darkened room full of strangers. It's brought humanity together in a unique way for 100 years and Screenvision Media's model is especially suited to event movies like Hello Again," said Tom Gustafson of SPEAKproductions.





