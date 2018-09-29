VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA with Ali Ewoldt's Instagram Takeover!

BroadwayWorld has an inside look at The Phantom of the Opera as Ali Ewoldt took over the BWW Instragram this past Saturday, and gave followers a behind the scenes look at the Majestic Theater. Ewoldt is currently starring as "Christine Daaé." Enjoy a recap of her takeover below.

Ewoldt made her Broadway debut in 2006 in Mr. Mackintosh's first Broadway revival of Les Misérables as Cosette. She joins the company of Phantom direct from playing Tuptim in the Chicago Lyric Opera production of The King & I. She also appeared in the original cast of the last revival at Lincoln Center.

Other credits include Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway), Maria in West Side Story (first national tour), Lili in Carnival! (Musicals Tonight) and the national tour of Les Misérables. Born outside of Chicago and raised in Pleasantville, NY, she has a BA in Psychology from Yale University.

One of the most successful stage productions of all-time, the New York production of PHANTOM recently celebrated 30 Years - an unprecedented feat achieved by no other Broadway show. The New York production has played over 12,500 performances to more than 18 million people at The Majestic Theatre (247 West 44th Street).

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is directed by Harold Prince. Lyrics are by Charles Hart (with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe) and the book is byRichard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound design by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical staging and choreography is byGillian Lynne. Orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

