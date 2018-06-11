VIDEO: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Tony Awards With MEAN GIRLS On BWW's Instagram

Yesterday we went behind the scenes of the Tony Awards today as Mean Girs' DeMarius Copes took us with him behind the scenes of the rehearsal, the show, and the Tony Awards parties!

Check out the video below!

DeMarius is making his Broadway debut and is super excited to be a part of this incredible show with this amazing cast. Newsies (First National Tour), The Prom (ALLIANCE THEATRE), Stilyagi (Powerhouse Theatre Season), A Chorus Line (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Les Mis, 42nd Street, Hairspray (Red Mountain Theatre). @DeMariusR_Copes

Mean Girls on Broadway is now nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical; Best Book for Tina Fey; Best Original Score for Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin; Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography for Casey Nicholaw. Fey is this year's Outer Critics Circle Award winner for Outstanding Book of a Musical, and the show won the Helen Hayes (Washington D.C.) Award for Outstanding Visiting Production as well as eight Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards including Favorite New Musical. The production is also nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway last month to rave reviews at the August WilsonTheatre (245 West 52nd Street), where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run October 31 to December 3, 2017.

New York Magazine calls Mean Girls "HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." Chicago Tribune said "Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business." People Magazine calls the show "FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS - Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!" The New York Daily News said Mean Girls "TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE - the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy." And, Entertainment Weekly calls it "A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!"

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls' creative team includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Gregg Barnes (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design), Brian Ronan (Sound Design), Finn Ross & Adam Young (Video Design), Josh Marquette (Hair Design), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira(Make-Up Design), Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Music Director), John Clancy(Orchestrations), Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements),Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond, and Natalie Tenenbaum (Vocal Arrangements), Howard Joines (Music Coordinator), and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA (Casting).

Mean Girls is produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, Paramount Pictures, Marisa Sechrest, Ars Nova Entertainment, Berlind Productions, Steve Burke, Scott M. Delman, Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, Ruth Hendel, JAM Theatricals,The John Gore Organization, The Lowy Salpeter Company, James L. Nederlander, Christine Schwarzman, Universal Theatrical Group.

Mean Girls (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available at digital retailers nationwide. Physical albums will arrive in stores nationwide on Friday, June 8. For a full track listing, cover art, and additional details on the Cast Recording, please visit http://www.atlanticrecords.com/meangirls.

