VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Premieres' INNER VOICES

PREMIERES presents this season's INNER VOICES 2018, the biennial series of solo works featuring new teams of playwrights and composers. Get a sneak peek below!

Performances begin on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 8:00pm for a limited run through Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The TBG Mainstage Theatre.

The casts for 2018 biennial series of three dramatic and intimate one-act solo musicals for INNER VOICES 2018 are:

Scaffolding, with words and music by Tony Award nominee Jeff Blumenkrantz. Broadway veteran and Tony Award nominee Rebecca Luker (Cinderella) stars in this musical that finds a single mom's relationship with her brilliant only child tested when he interviews for the college of his choice. Directed by Tony Award winnerVictoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza), with music direction by Benji Goldsmith.

The Costume, with words and music by Daniel Zaitchik. Newcomer Finn Douglas(School of Rock) stars in this musical that finds 10-year old Leo on Halloween 1954 given the unexpected task of caring for an injured bird overnight. Directed by Noah Himmelstein, with music direction by Deborah Abramson.

Window Treatment, with words by Deborah Zoe Laufer and music by Daniel Green. Broadway's Farah Alvin (It Shoulda Been You) is set to star in this musical that finds a lonely New Yorker planning her future with a stranger across the courtyard. Directed by Portia Krieger, with music direction by Paul Masse.

The design team of INNER VOICES is comprised of: Reid Thompson (set/props), Brooke Cohen Brown (costumes), and Aaron Spivey (lighting). Donald William Myers is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Looke is Assistant Stage Manager. Alan Fildermanis the Casting Director. Christine Cirker is Marketing Director.Dailey-Monda Managementare the General Managers.

Tickets are $49 and are available online at www.PremieresNYC.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You