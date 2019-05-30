VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Grace McLean's IN THE GREEN

May. 30, 2019  

Grace McLean is nothing short of a master looper and she's putting her skills to work in this preview of her upcoming musical In the Green. Get a preview of this summer's show in the video below!

Commissioned by LCT3, In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (to be played by Rachael Duddy, Ashley Perez Flanagan, and Hannah Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (to be played by Grace McLean). In the Green is the tale of two women and the journey that leads one to embrace death, and the other to celebrate the beauty and blemishes of a fully lived life.

For tickets and more info visit www.lct.org/shows/green

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Grace McLean's IN THE GREEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles


4 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: DEAR EVAN HANSEN or HAMILTON for Best Long-Running Show...

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Patti Murin Opens Up About Her Struggle with Depression and Anxiety
  • VIDEO: The Queens Of SIX Hit The Stage At Britain's Got Talent
  • BWW Exclusive: STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Hits The Stage At BE MORE CHILL
  • VIDEO: Randy Rainbow Channels Ariana Grande in Latest Parody, 'Just Impeach Him'
  • VIDEO: Watch Nick Adams & Max von Essen Sing 'What Would I Do' from FALSETTOS Tour
  • VIDEO: Watch Part 2 of Hannah Corneau's WICKED on Broadway Rehearsals

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup