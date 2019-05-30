VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Grace McLean's IN THE GREEN

Grace McLean is nothing short of a master looper and she's putting her skills to work in this preview of her upcoming musical In the Green. Get a preview of this summer's show in the video below!

Commissioned by LCT3, In the Green tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen (to be played by Rachael Duddy, Ashley Perez Flanagan, and Hannah Whitney). Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta (to be played by Grace McLean). In the Green is the tale of two women and the journey that leads one to embrace death, and the other to celebrate the beauty and blemishes of a fully lived life.

For tickets and more info visit www.lct.org/shows/green





