VIDEO: Get a Preview of The Muny's THE WIZ

The Wiz is rocking its way down the Yellow Brick Road to The Muny's stage, get a preview of the upcoming production below!

Based on L. Frank Baum's nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wiz sparkles with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel and infectious rock rhythms. A Grammy Award-winner for Best Cast Show Album, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and ranked as one of the highest-watched live television musicals, this reimagined familiar favorite will have you ready to "Ease on Down the Road" to meet The Wiz for yourself!

The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown, music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, with additional dialogue by Tina Tippit.

The Wiz will be on stage at The Muny June 19 - 25.

