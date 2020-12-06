VIDEO: Get Ready for the Mondays Dark 7th Anniversary!
Every two weeks, $10,000 is raised for a different charity.
Mondays Dark themes each event with music from Van Halen to Beyoncé to Broadway favorites. Every two weeks, $10,000 is raised for a different charity. In 2020 alone, Mondays Dark featured 21 different charities and 21 different themes, raising $21,000 for the Vegas community. You can view all past charities at: https://mondaysdark.com/charities
Get ready to hear some of your favorite songs from incredible artists spanning a variety of genres at the Mondays Dark 7 Year Anniversary Show on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. PST. Bid on over 100 incredible silent auction items and stream the show for free at home to help raise money to support the ongoing efforts of Mondays Dark.
