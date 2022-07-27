Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Tommy Bracco, Sarah Bowden & More in Pittsburgh CLO's A CHORUS LINE

Now on stage through July 31t.

Jul. 27, 2022  

Get a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's A Chorus Line - from the pen of legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch comes this Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning "singular sensation!"

The cast includes Billy Harrigan Tighe (Zach), Sarah Bowden (Cassie), Adriana Negron (Diana), Grace Arnold (Val), Tommy Bracco (Mike), Kahlil Cabble (Don), E. Clayton Cornelious (Richie), Justin DeParis (Al), David Grindrod (Mark), Eddie Gutiérrez (Paul), Jolina Javier (Connie), Maya Kazzaz (Bebe), Zoe Killian (Maggie), Denis Lambert (Greg), Ian Liberto (Bobby), Gia Mongell (Kristine), Tracy Sokat (Judy), Naomi C. Walley (Sheila), Davis Wayne (Larry), Matthew Boyd (Frank), Mathew Fedorek, Isaiah Joshua Foster, Maggie McCown, Maile Oravitz, Jerreme Rodriguez, Austin Schulte,
Susannah Upchurch, and Andrea Weinzierl.

The production is directed by Baayork Lee, has music direction by James Cunningham. Matthew Couvillon serves as Associate Choreographer, Paul Miller as Lighting Designer, and Michael McDonald as costume designer. Hair and makeup is by Travis Kingler.

A CHORUS LINE is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and poignant ambitions of professional Broadway gypsies, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love, "One," "I Can Do That," "At the Ballet," "The Music and the Mirror," and "I Hope I Get It." A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A CHORUS LINE was instantly recognized as a classic.

A celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theater: the chorus dancers- those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who back up the star or stars and often make them look even more talented than they are. It is also a celebration of the American Musical itself. A CHORUS LINE is also about competition, and competition might easily be the common denominator that grabs the audience and holds it by the collective heartstring until the final, ultimate choices are made. For everyone, at one time or another, puts his life on the line. We all compete, no matter what business we're in, for promotion, for attention, for approval and for love.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play





