VIDEO: Get A First Look At Alliance Theatre's EVER AFTER in Atlanta

Jan. 25, 2019  

Get a first look at the Alliance Theatre production of EVER AFTER in the new montage below! Alliance Theatre's production of EVER AFTER - a captivating musical based on the hit film that starred Drew Barrymore is now on stage. From award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler (Junie B. Jones, Dear Edwina), and boasting a creative team led by Director Susan V. Booth (Native Guard, Troubadour) and Choreographer JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock - The Musical), EVER AFTER celebrates the true magic at the heart of the beloved Cinderella tale - the strength of the human spirit. EVER AFTER had its world premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in 2015, and Heisler and Goldrich have been tweaking it ever since in preparation for the new production at the Alliance.

EVER AFTER stars Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) as Danielle de Barbarac, Tony Award-nominee David Garrison (The Visit) as Leonardo da Vinci, Jeff McCarthy (The Pirate Queen, Urinetown) as Pierre Malette, Tim Rogan as Prince Henry, and Drama Desk Award-winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels, Disaster!) as Baroness Rodmilla du Ghent.

EVER AFTER began performances June 15th at the Alliance Theatre's newly renovated Coca-Cola Stage and runs now through February 17, 2019.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

