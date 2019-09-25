VIDEO: George Salazar and MJ Rodriguez Talk LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pasadena Playhouse's Diverse Cast, Fresh Take on the Show, and More!

Pasadena Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors is now on stage through through October 20!

The production stars George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They are joined by Kevin Chamberlin, in the role of "Mr. Mushnik," Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello," as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

Spectrum News 1 recently chatted with Salazar and Rodriguez about the production, its diverse cast, and more!

"We're not rewriting the show," Salazar said. "We're like mining through the text and trying to find a fresh take on it."

Rodriguez mentioned how the themes of the show tie into her experiences as a transgender woman.

"Definitely ties to a women like myself who has a very specific experience that we go through," Rodriguez said. "You know, objectification and being used and being abused."

"As a mixed race actor I find it to be really important that particularly young, mixed race people - particularly young, gay, mixed race people -- get to see someone who looks like them doing these types of things," Salazar said. "hat I walk into the room and look at every day is what I see out on the street every day."

Watch the full video here!

In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.





