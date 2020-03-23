COVID19: Broadway Impact
VIDEO: GROUNDHOG DAY and SPONGEBOB's Jordan Grubb Shares ONE DAY MORE - A QUARANTINED MUSICAL

Groundhog Day & The SpongeBob Musical's Jordan Grubb has shared his Les Miserables parody video entitled "One Day More - A Quarantined Musical."

Jordan Grubb's credits include, Broadway: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, Groundhog Day. Off-Broadway: Me & My Girl (Encores!), National Tour: Mary Poppins (Valentine). Recent roles: Hello Dolly (Barnaby), Mary Poppins (Robertson Ay), Guys & Dolls (Rusty Charlie). Regional: 42nd Street (dir/choreo Randy Skinner), Cabaret (dir. Glenn Casale).

