VIDEO: Frank Wildhorn Performs Original Song 'Never Say Goodbye'

Frank Wildhorn took to Instagram to post what he's calling a Living Room Concert.

In today's installment, Wildhorn plays title song from Never Say Goodbye, a 2006 show Wildhorn penned for the famed Takarazuka Revue Company, with lyrics by the show's director Shuichiro Koike.

Frank Wildhorn is a multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer and producer who spans the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score").

Frank produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theater. International: Excalibur/Artus, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, Camille Claudel, Tears of Heaven, Death Note, Mata Hari, and The Man Who Laughs. Upcoming: Song of Bernadette, Peter the Great, Your Lie In April, Huberman, and Casanova. Frank served as music director for the Goodwill Games in New York City (1998).





