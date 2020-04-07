VIDEO: Frank Wildhorn Performs Original Song 'Never Say Goodbye'
Frank Wildhorn took to Instagram to post what he's calling a Living Room Concert.
In today's installment, Wildhorn plays title song from Never Say Goodbye, a 2006 show Wildhorn penned for the famed Takarazuka Revue Company, with lyrics by the show's director Shuichiro Koike.
Watch the video below!
Living Room Concert #3: the title song from Never Say Goodbye, the show I wrote in 2006 for the famed @official_takarazuka_revue, which starred my future wife @yokawao0215!! Lyrics are by Shuichiro Koike (who also directed the production). Thanks so much for the wonderful responses on these videos! #StayHome #StaySafe #LivingRoomConcert #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #takarazukarevue #takarazukarevuecompany #takarazuka #takarazukagrandtheater #yokawao
A post shared by Frank Wildhorn (@frank.wildhorn) on Apr 7, 2020 at 2:17pm PDT
Frank Wildhorn is a multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated composer and producer who spans the worlds of popular, theatrical, and classical music. In 1999, Frank became the first American composer in 22 years to have three shows running simultaneously on Broadway: Jekyll & Hyde, The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Civil War (Tony Award nominated for "Best Score").
Frank produced Harlem Song at the famed Apollo Theater. International: Excalibur/Artus, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Count of Monte Cristo, Carmen, Rudolf, Mitsuko, Never Say Goodbye, Camille Claudel, Tears of Heaven, Death Note, Mata Hari, and The Man Who Laughs. Upcoming: Song of Bernadette, Peter the Great, Your Lie In April, Huberman, and Casanova. Frank served as music director for the Goodwill Games in New York City (1998).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)