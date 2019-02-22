VIDEO: Follow Amber Gray, Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada and More Way Down to HADESTOWN

Get a sneak peek of the highly anticipated Hadestown, which begins previews in March. The cast just gave a sneak preview at The McKittrick Hotel in New York on Thursday, where they performed select songs from the show, including "Way Down Hadestown."

Hadestown opens April 17 after beginning previews March 22. The leads from the London production, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page, will all star in the Broadway production. The production opening at the Walter Kerr features a score and book by Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth woman in Broadway history to accomplish this creative feat. The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Watch the show's anthem, written by Mitchell, below!

