HADESTOWN
Click Here for More Articles on HADESTOWN

VIDEO: Follow Amber Gray, Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada and More Way Down to HADESTOWN

Feb. 22, 2019  

Get a sneak peek of the highly anticipated Hadestown, which begins previews in March. The cast just gave a sneak preview at The McKittrick Hotel in New York on Thursday, where they performed select songs from the show, including "Way Down Hadestown."

Hadestown opens April 17 after beginning previews March 22. The leads from the London production, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page, will all star in the Broadway production. The production opening at the Walter Kerr features a score and book by Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth woman in Broadway history to accomplish this creative feat. The show originated as Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Watch the show's anthem, written by Mitchell, below!

VIDEO: Follow Amber Gray, Patrick Page, Eva Noblezada and More Way Down to HADESTOWN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles

HADESTOWN Box Office Opens Tomorrow

HADESTOWN Box Office Opens Tomorrow

Full Cast Announced for HADESTOWN on Broadway; Rehearsals Begin Today!

Full Cast Announced for HADESTOWN on Broadway; Rehearsals Begin Today!

HADESTOWN's West End Cast Will Reunite for Broadway Run!

HADESTOWN's West End Cast Will Reunite for Broadway Run!

VIDEO: BroadwayCon Gives Us a First Look at HADESTOWN

VIDEO: BroadwayCon Gives Us a First Look at HADESTOWN

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • Shoshana Bean Will Take Over the Role of Jenna in WAITRESS
  • Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!
  • Claybourne Elder, Hannah Elless, and Bryce Pinkham Star in Paper Mill's BENNY & JOON
  • Photo Flash: All New Photos from BE MORE CHILL's Broadway Upgrade
  • Photo Flash: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Wreaks Havoc Off-Broadway

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE