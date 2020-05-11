VIDEO: Flashback To HELLO, DOLLY! and BILLY ELLIOT at Goodspeed Musicals

The staff of Goodspeed Musicals are picking some of their favorite moments from past productions!

One our favorite moment from this week is the courtroom scene in HELLO, DOLLY! Actress Klea Blackhurst was deliciously delightful reveling in the moment - finding new ways to make us all laugh!

"My fondest memory is from the final performance of Hello Dolly! When Klea was upstage left eating dumplings at the Harmonia Gardens and [Executive Director] Michael Price dropped a banana down to her on a string from the balcony - it was hysterical. " says Gloria Gorton.

Michael Gennaro, Executive Director of Goodspeed chose the 'Dream Ballet' from Billy Elliot featuring Taven Blanke and Nick Silverio.

He writes, "The moment in the empty gym when Billy is alone and finally able to put on the magnificent music from Swan Lake to dream his dream is one that always filled with me joy. I watched both actors portraying Billy over and over again to marvel at the subtle differences they each brought to the role and how totally involved they would become in the choreography. The combination of the young and older Billy with that transcendent score is something I will long remember in my career."

Watch the videos below!





