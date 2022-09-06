Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

VIDEO: First Look at Darius de Haas, Rebecca Naomi Jones & More in AS YOU LIKE IT at Free Shakespeare in the Park

The production will run through this Sunday, September 11.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Public Works' musical production of As You Like It has returned to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Adapted by Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, it features music and lyrics by Taub. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia are banished to the Forest of Arden. There, they discover a community of acceptance and transformational love, where all are welcomed and embraced. Laurie Woolery directs this magical adaptation of a beloved classic.

Get a first look at footage from the production below!

The production began performances on Wednesday, August 10 and will run through this Sunday, September 11, with an official press opening on Tuesday, August 30.

The complete Equity cast of As You Like It includes Damion Allen (William), Tristan André (De Boys/Attendant), Amar Atkins (Understudy Duke Senior/Duke Frederick/Agent), Ato Blankson-Wood (Orlando), Lori Brown-Niang (Agent/Puppet-deer), Sean-Michael Bruno (Understudy De Boys), Brianna Cabrera (Silvia), Darius de Haas (Duke Senior), Bianca Edwards (Phoebe), Danyel Fulton (Understudy Jaques/Rosalind/Phoebe), Emily Gardner Xu Hall (Jaques Standby), Pierre Harmony Graves (De Boys/Arden Dancer/Young Orlando Dad), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Rosalind), Jonathan Jordan (Andy), Trevor McGhie (Understudy Orlando/Oliver), Mike Millán (Understudy Touchstone/Andy/William), Bobby Moody (De Boys/Arden Dancer), Renrick Palmer (Oliver), Eric Pierre (Duke Frederick), Idania Quezada (Celia), Christopher M. Ramirez (Touchstone), Edwin Rivera (De Boys/Attendant), Kevin Tate (Understudy Andy/William/De Boys), Shaina Taub (Jaques), and Claudia Yanez (Understudy Celia/Silvia/Phoebe). They are joined nightly by two rotating ensembles of community members from all five boroughs to perform together on The Delacorte stage in this enchanting comedy, as well as a cameo group performance by the Bronx Wrestling Federation.

AS YOU LIKE IT features scenic design by Myung Hee Cho; costume design by Emilio Sosa; lighting design by Isabella Byrd; sound design by Sun Hee Kil; hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas; puppet design by James Ortiz; prop management by Corinne Gologursky; Delacorte 2022 sound system design by Daniel Lundberg; fight direction by Lisa Kopitsky; music direction by Andrea Grody; orchestrations by Mike Brun; and music coordination by Dean Sharenow. Kristen Gibbs serves as production stage manager and Anaïs Bustos and Jessie Moore serve as stage managers.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


THE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next MonthTHE SECRET GARDEN Comes to Virginia Children's Theatre Next Month
September 6, 2022

Kicking off their 15th Season, Virginia Children’s Theatre (VCT) will produce the classic tale of THE SECRET GARDEN. This musical adaptation is a timeless tale filled with love, hope and adventure that takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) October 7-8, 2022.
Cirque du Soleil Brings MESSI 10 to Costanera Sur in 2023Cirque du Soleil Brings MESSI 10 to Costanera Sur in 2023
September 6, 2022

Messi 10 by Cirque du Soleil, presentado por Rakuten, es una experiencia alucinante e inspiradora para los fans que traducirá acrobáticamente el atletismo, la devoción y la superación que combinan al mundo del fútbol con el del circo, celebrando al mejor fútbol de nuestro tiempo.
CIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester FringeCIRQUE DU FRINGE: AFTERGLOW Opens in One Week at Rochester Fringe
September 6, 2022

The World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Afterglow, created especially for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival, opens next week in the glamorous Cristal Palace Spiegeltent. The Vegas-style comedy and variety show was created and directed by the award-winning Matt Morgan. It runs nightly from Tuesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 24, 2022. 
Alex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in OctoberAlex Newell Will Headline Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala in October
September 6, 2022

Alex Newell will host the Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala this year on October 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Astorian located at 2500 Summer Street.
Robin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit ConcertRobin De Jesús Will Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's First Annual Benefit Concert
September 6, 2022

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a new organization that develops and advocates for new Latiné-written works of musical theatre in order to radically change who gets to tell musical stories on stages across the country, is presenting its first ever Benefit Concert. 