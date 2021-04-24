VIDEO: First Look at Alice Ripley, Raul Esparza, and More in Berkeley Rep's THE WAVES IN QUARANTINE

Berkeley Repertory Theatre will presented The Waves in Quarantine, a project consisting of six short films that meditates on friendship, loss, and the making of art in this world-changing year, inspired by Virginia Woolf's 1931 masterpiece.

Get a first look at the production in an all new trailer below!

Produced by the Theatre and based on a musical adaptation of Woolf's novel, The Waves, the film features a celebrated Broadway cast including Alice Ripley (Tony Award winner, Next to Normal) Raúl Esparza (Tony Award nominee, Company, and star of Law & Order: SVU), and Carmen Cusack (Tony Award nominee, Bright Star), directed by two-time Obie Award winner Lisa Peterson with award-winning cinematographer Zelmira Gainza (Luxor, The Outside Story) serving as director of photography.

Additional cast members include Nikki Renée Daniels (The Book of Mormon), Darius de Haas (Kiss of the Spider Woman), and Manu Narayan (My Fair Lady). The creative team includes Mary-Mitchell Campbell (music director, The Prom and Mean Girls), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (set designer, Hadestown), and Line Producer Mêlisa Annis (Glimpse).

The Waves in Quarantine is conceived by Esparza and Peterson, written by Peterson, with music and lyrics by David Bucknam, with additional music and lyrics by Adam Gwon.

The Waves in Quarantine will be available for free beginning Thursday, April 29- Friday, May 28 and can be streamed on the Berkeley Rep website, berkeleyrep.org. The running time for each of the six movements is 10-20 minutes for a total running time of approximately 90 minutes.