VIDEO: FALSETTOS Stars Get Ready for PBS Premiere!

Welcome back to Falsettoland this fall! PBS will be broadcasting the filmed performance of Falsettos, Live from Lincoln Center on October 27 at 9pm.

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, FALSETTOS is a hilarious and poignant look at middle-class family dynamics revolving around the life of a gay man, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. With its razor-sharp portrait of a "modern family" in the making, this timely musical manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

Lincoln Center Theater's production starred Christian Borle, Stephanie J. Block, Andrew Rannells, and Brandon Uranowitz, all of whom received Tony nominations for their respective performances.

Below, watch as Rannells, Borle, Wolfe and Anthony Rosenthal get ready for the big premiere!

Related Articles