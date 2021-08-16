VIDEO: Emma Corrin Performs 'All I Ask Of You' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in a Never-Before-Seen Clip From THE CROWN!

Emmy nominee Emma Corrin sings the entirety of "All I Ask Of You," the powerful love song from The Phantom of the Opera, in this new, never-before-seen clip from The Crown!

Corrin plays Princess Diana in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

Watch the performance below!

The Phantom performance is based on a real gift Princess Diana gave to Prince Charles for his birthday.

Corrin mades her professional stage debut playing Anna in Anna X. For film her credits include Misbehaviour, and the forthcoming My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover.

Season four of The Crown premiered on Netflix last November. As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain's first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles' romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.